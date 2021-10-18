Fire, police searching Parkade in Port of Spain

Fire officers outside Udecott Parkade. FILE PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

FIRE officials and police are currently searching the Udecott Parkade at the corner of Queen and Edward Streets in Port of Spain after a security officer reported hearing an explosion and seeing a "device" in a bin.

Fire officers said the security officer reported hearing the explosion at about 11 am on the second floor of the car park.

Offices at the nearby Government Plaza were evacuated.

There have been no injuries.

More on this as information becomes available.