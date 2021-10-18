El Dorado man arrested after police find bulletproof vest, gun

The bulletproof vest, firearm, ammunition and marijuana found at a house in El Dorado. - Courtesy TTPS

THE police have seized a bulletproof vest, a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of marijuana in El Dorado.

A release from the police service on Sunday said around 12.15 am on Saturday, officers of the Morvant criminal investigations department, North Eastern Division Task Force, the North Eastern Division's intelligence and canine units executed a search warrant at a house at Persad Street.

During the search, they found a Glock pistol, with 21 rounds of .380 ammunition, a bulletproof vest and 89 grams of marijuana.

The items were seized and a 23-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Morvant Police Station.

The exercise was coordinated by ACP Ramnarine Samaroo, Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman and Insp Bharath.

Investigations are continuing.