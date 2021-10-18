Diaz, Blanc and Leid hold joint art show

Black Throated Mango by Lisa Leid. -

Sculptor Maria Diaz, painter Cheryl Blanc, and watercolourist Lisa Leid will hold a joint exhibition at Horizons Art Gallery.

Diaz graduated in 2017 with honours from the bachelor’s degree visual arts programme at the University of the West Indies (UWI). Since 2018 she has been exhibiting new collections annually at Horizons Art Gallery, as well as featuring her work at a number of art shows around the country.

Diaz believes that clay offers an intimate, often cathartic experience between the artist and the piece, said a media release. Diaz’s work is centred on the human form, using her love of the human figure to create surrealist sculptures that offer alternative perspectives. Her work often questions topics of gender, mortality and the human psyche, using art as a means of making sense of her environment and in turn offering viewers an opportunity to witness their shared reality through the eyes of the artist.

Blanc grew up surrounded by creative influences. With an artistic Italian father, a creative mother, and artists among her uncles, her love of art was readily nourished. Over the years, she was able to attend painting workshops with some notable local artists such as Isaiah Boodhoo, Roberta Stoddart and Harry Bryden.

After a career spent as an art consultant, Blanc has finally been able to step back and explore, seeking to find her own creative voice. Her recent efforts have produced a looser, more fluid style. While her subject matter varies, portraying the human figure has always been her passion, the release said.

Leid has worked in the arts since she exhibited her work through the TT Art Society when she was 16. Over 30 years later, it’s hard to think of an aspect of the arts she hasn’t tried, having worked as a freelance artist, illustrator, art teacher, restorer and art gallery manager.

While she has also played the field when it comes to media, Leid currently enjoys working in watercolour and occasionally watercolour-pencil. Rather than adhere to the strictures of classic watercolour technique, she enjoys playing with the medium and bending the rules to achieve the desired effect. In terms of subject matter, Lisa has always preferred small, intimate studies, the release said.

A virtual opening will take place on October 19 and can be viewed online via Facebook at 6.30 pm. This will be a live interactive event and viewers are encouraged to participate via message with questions and comments. The artists will be on hand to discuss their works and respond to viewers. Access the show on the night via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The trio’s exhibition can also be viewed in safe, comfortable surroundings at Horizons Art Gallery until October 30 at 37 Mucurapo Road, St James. Opening hours are 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

For further info call 628-9769.