7 more covid19 deaths

Photo courtesy CDC.

Seven additional deaths have pushed this country’s covid19 death toll to 1,600.

In its 4 pm update on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said that there were seven additional covid19 deaths with four being elderly males, one middle-aged male, one middle-aged female with co-morbidities and one middle-aged female without co-morbidities.

The update said there 227 new positive cases. The total number of positive cases (from March 2020 to now) now stands at 54,114 while a total of 48, 141 have recovered.

The current number of total active positive cases stands at 4,373.

It added that there are currently 566,065 people fully vaccinated while there are 610,333 people who received a covid19 vaccine.