5 deaths, 153 new covid19 cases

Photo courtesy CDC.

The Ministry of Health has reported five deaths and 153 new covid19 cases on Monday.

In its 4 pm update, it said the number of deaths to date is now 1,605, the number of active cases is 4,329 and there have been 54,267 positive cases in Trindad and Tobago since March 2020.

It said 48,333 patients have recovered and 274 are in hospital.

The update said 50 are in step-down facilities, 54 are in state quarantine, and 3,852 are in self-isolation.

The number of people given the first of a two-dose vaccine is 611,053 and 536,373 have received their second dose. It said 30,437 people have been given a single-dose vaccine and the total number of people fully vaccinated is 566,810.

It said 94.5 per cent of patients – or 3,866 of 4,090 – are in the parallel healthcare system and are not fully vaccinated.

The date reflects samples taken from October 14-17. The statement said 375,227 people have been tested to date.