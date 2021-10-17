Tobago businessman appears in court on ammunition charges
A 47 year-old businessman has appeared in the Scarborough Magistrate’s Virtual Court charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm within 40 metres of a road.
Yasha Hercules, of Louis D’or Settlement, Louis D’Or, was arrested on October 11 and charged three days later.
It is alleged that Hercules, who was upset with his ex-girlfriend, drove to Riseland Trace, Bethel. He then came out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand and fired three shots into the air.
Hercules was placed on $85,000.00 bail with surety or a cash alternative of $8,500 with a condition that he is to report to the Roxborough Police Station every Saturday.
Sgt Wilson, of the Shirvan Road Police Station, laid the charges.
