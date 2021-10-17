Smalta Quest, a new mobile game inspired by children

Smalta Quest challenges plays to search for smaltees across the country. -

A new game conceptualised by children has been brought to life by Smalta in its latest marketing campaign.

Smalta Quest, programmed by augmented reality (AR) technology, allows players to catch the “smaltees” characters placed throughout the country.

In an interview with Sunday Newsday, Smalta brand champion Rajiv Ramdahin said the idea came from children who attended their Smalta Kids’ Workshops earlier this year.

He said the workshop allowed the children to experiment with their creativity and while having fun.

“At Smalta we always say that kids can do anything and that is something that we truly believe and stand by. We hosted a Smalta Kids' Workshop in early 2021 and coming out of this was a lot imaginative, creative and engaging ideas that inspired the Smalta brand.

“The idea was to engage our kids’ in using AR. The game is one we can proudly say was created by the Smalta kids for our Smalta fans. We took the ideas and just brought it to life,” Ramdahin said.

Smalta Quest is similar to Pokémon GO which was introduced by Niantic and Nintendo in 2016. Ramdahin said it uses similar features and technology and Smalta was the first local company to develop a mobile game using the technology.

He said, “AR is a way to bridge the real world and the virtual world using this technology. It is similar to Pokémon GO, where you would be able to see the “smaltees” and interact with them through your phone using your camera.

“The game challenges players to search for adorable and fun characters called “smaltees.” They are well placed in strategic locations in both Trinidad and Tobago. When five “smaltees” are caught — Ace, Jolt, Mipsy, Bonnie and Lexi — a person gets a chance to win amazing prizes.”

Added to the fun and prizes of tablets, cash prizes of $5,000, supermarket vouchers and more, Ramdahin said a key objective by Smalta was to create a space for families to bond in a safe and responsible environment.

The pandemic, he pointed out, has curbed many social interactions and, the longest vacation period for children in July/August was met with a lot of restrictions on recreational and entertainment activities.

“The launch of Smalt Quest meant that the game can be played as a family or as single player. It does not encourage social gathering and is done in a responsible and safe way.

“It is concept where we are trying to bring the kids and parents together via interaction with this new game. We are hoping it can bring about family time,” Ramdahin said.

“The objective of Smalta Quest is to create a truly experiential brand journey by encouraging consumers to engage with the Smalta brand through the use of innovative technology and gamification.”

Ramdahin added that players can learn how to play the game, stay up-to-date on the latest trend and get more interactive by engaging with their influencers Jelani Mohammed, Xaiya Morris, Serene Ramjohn, Francesca Dwarika, Zachary Orr and Adesh Rampersad on their Instagram pages and Smalta’s social media pages.

How to play Smalta Quest:

— Visit www.smaltaquest.com or scan the QR code on Smalta advertisements to log onto the website. Register by using valid email address and agreeing to the terms and conditions.

2. Confirm your email address and log onto the Smalta Quest game.

3. You are aready to go! Open the map, search your area and view in AR to catch the “Smaltees” once Ace, Jolt, Mipsy, Bonnie and Lexi, you have a chance at winning a prize.

