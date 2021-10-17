Heritage Petroleum donates more laptops

Heritage CEO Arlene Chow (left) greets ALTAs resources development manager Maisha Thomas (right) during a handover ceremony on Friday. - Heritage Petroleum Ltd

ON FRIDAY, Heritage Petroleum Ltd donated four laptops to the Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA) as part of its ongoing computer distribution initiative.

In a press release, Heritage CEO Arlene Chow said the company started the initiative in 2020 as it saw the increased need for computer access and wanted to play its part in helping students in need access online learning.

She added, “Investing in education is one of the most powerful ways to facilitate sustainable development, which is a cornerstone of Heritage’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

“We anticipate that many families and communities will reap the benefits of this initiative for many years to come and we commit to implementing other programs to positively impact our citizens and ultimately, our nation”.

To date, the company has donated over 500 computers to educational institutions like the Ministry of Education and the College of Science, Technology, and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (Costaatt).