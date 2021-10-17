9 deaths, 198 new covid19 cases

Photo courtesy CDC.

Nine people died from covid19-related illnesses, raising the total deaths to 1,593, between Friday and Saturday according to the Health Ministry’s update on Saturday afternoon.

There were also 198 new cases from samples taken between October 12 to 15, bringing the total in TT to 53,887.

Active cases dropped by six from 4,315 to 4,309, the number of people in home isolation increased by 87 to 3,787, and those in state quarantine facilities decreased by five to 54.

The number of hospital patients increased by 13 to 276, those at step-down facilities decreased by seven to 48, and the total number of recovered patients increased by 195 to 47,985.

In a breakdown for Tobago, active covid19 cases now stands at 330 after 38 new cases were reported overnight Friday.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 91.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 35 patients in state isolation, 294 in home isolation and one in ICU. Three people have been discharged.

The division said 15,839 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 3,084 have tested positive. There are 2,663 recovered patients.

To date, 22,033 people have been partially vaccinated while 19,661 are fully vaccinated.