"Tobago’s active covid19 cases now 330"

Tobago’s active covid19 cases now stands at 330 after 38 new cases were reported overnight Friday.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 91.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 35 patients in state isolation, 294 in home isolation and one in ICU. Three people have been discharged.

The division said 15,839 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 3,084 have tested positive. There are 2,663 recovered patients.

To date, 22,033 people have been partially vaccinated while 19,661 are fully vaccinated.