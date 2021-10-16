Pumpkin treats

We do not need a season to enjoy pumpkin, for us it’s available all year round. And now thanks to our farmers we can enjoy a variety, from crapaud or rough skin, regular and now the lovely squash as well.

Pumpkin is a tradition in our country, it’s added to peas, pelau, pepper-sauces, as much as it is enjoyed grilled, smashed, and gratinéed and as a star ingredient in our pone.

Taken one step further as an ingredient in baked items and desserts will result in a moist texture and tender crumb. It is very versatile because of its’ soft flavour, and marries well with warming spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, mace and ginger.

This weekend when you are picking up some pumpkin for your meals next week, give it a try in your baked and dessert treats.

Pone

1 lb cassava, grated

1 dried coconut, grated

¼ lb pumpkin, grated

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tbs butter

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp allspice

¼ tsp nutmeg

⅛ tsp black pepper

1 tsp bitters

¼ cup water

Preheat oven to 350F.

In a mixing bowl, combine cassava, coconut pumpkin, and sugar.

Rub butter into mixture until it becomes like breadcrumbs.

Add cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, black pepper.

Combine bitters with water and add to mixture, stir well, mixture should be moist.

Grease an 8-inch square baking pan, spoon mixture into pan and press down making it smooth on the surface.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes until nicely browned and mixture starts to pull away from the sides of the pan.

Remove from oven and cool in pan.

Cut into squares.

Serves about 10 to 12

Pumpkin scones

2 cups all-purpose flour

⅓ cup brown sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ginger powder

¼ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ -cup butter, cold

⅓ to ½ cup unflavoured yoghurt

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup grated, pureed pumpkin

Preheat oven to 400F.

Grease/line a baking tray.

Place flour, sugar, spices, baking powder and soda into a mixing bowl, cut in butter until it’s the size of small peas.

Stir yoghurt with vanilla and pumpkin add to flour.

Mix with a wooden spoon just until combined.

Turn onto a lightly-floured surface, gently knead a few times.

Pat down to about 3/4-inch thickness, cut into triangles, place on baking tray.

Brush with some evaporated milk and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until risen and golden.

Makes 8

Pumpkin chocolate chip cupcakes

½ cup butter

1¼ cup granulated sugar

3 eggs

1¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

¾ tsp salt

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 tsp vanilla

⅓ cup milk

¾ cup chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350F.

Cream butter with sugar until light, add eggs one at a time and beat well.

Combine all dry ingredients.

Combine pumpkin puree with milk and vanilla.

Add flour alternately with pumpkin mixture, fold in chocolate chips.

Spoon batter into paper baking cases and bake for 30 to 35 minutes until risen and brown.

Makes 12

Caribbean pumpkin flan with burnt orange sauce

Pumpkin makes a delicious and rich-tasting flan which is balanced with the burnt orange sauce.

For the pumpkin

2 cups grated raw pumpkin

½ cup water

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tsp mixed spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, mace0

½ tsp ground ginger

For the custard

4 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

⅛ cup flour

½ cup granulated. Sugar

Combine all the ingredients for the pumpkin in a small saucepan, bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes until soft, puree and set aside.

Beat eggs with sugar, flour and vanilla, add milk, combine.

Place in a small saucepan and cook until thick, remove and strain.

Cool, combine with pumpkin and pour into a 9-inch pie plate, bake for 30 minutes until firm.

Serves 6 to 8

Burnt orange sauce

½ cup sugar

⅛ cup water

⅔ cup orange juice

1 tsp orange zest

Place sugar and water into a heavy sauce pan, cook until sugar has caramelised.

Remove from heat, add orange juice and zest, return to stove and cook until thick and bubbly.

Pour onto cooked custard before serving.