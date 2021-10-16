PBR opened along Beetham from Saturday

A maxi taxi proceeds along the Priority Bus Route in the vicinity of Beetham Gardens. - File photo/Roger Jacob

The Ministry of Works and Transport has partially opened the Priority Bus Route (PBR) to light motor vehicles.

In a media release, it said authorisation has been granted to light motor vehicles only, to utilise the PBR from Ramp 1400 — in the vicinity of Citrus Growers Association — to Pashley Street, Beetham.

It takes effect from October 16 until further notice, the ministry said. It did not give reasons for the decision.