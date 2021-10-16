Justice system designed to fail

Chief Justice Ivor Archie - FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: It has become increasingly apparent that the criminal justice system in TT is designed to fail. This is specifically enabled by the culture of unaccountability that has penetrated most of our institutions.

Pre-covid19 the judiciary had an abysmally low number of completed cases and trials, particularly in the High Court, with matters taking on excess of 15 years to reach the trial stage, as evidenced by the Sean Luke matter. Now covid19 has provided a mask for authoritarianism and ineptitude in the administration of justice.

It appears that there is a lack of strategic vision by the judiciary to adapt or modify its infrastructure and operations after almost two years of covid19. Access to the courts are restricted and this has effectively stopped jury trials without any indication of their tentative resumption or steps taken in that direction.

Minor adjustments to any court in the Hall of Justice would safely accommodate jury trials. The Parliament chamber was modified so that the State's business could continue unabated, with safety, caution and without hindrance. Airlines, airports, hospitals, etc also continue to safely provide their core services to the public without prejudice.

Is the judiciary akin to Rome's Vatican, sacrosanct and unaccountable? Judge-alone trials cannot be properly described as a public trial as guaranteed in the Constitution, which has been arbitrarily taken away by the stroke of a pen, without challenge. That type of trial and the opportunity to plead guilty are insidiously forced upon accused people, who view it as a means to break the cycle of uncertainty of a trial by their peers, due to lengthy incarceration without trial.

Meanwhile, there has been no public announcements by the to the stakeholders and other people whose life and liberty rely on an efficient, competent and reliable administration of justice. The senior members of the criminal bar and Lawyers Association have been silent on the judiciary's existing squalor but senior practitioners are loud and at ease voicing their opinions about the Police Service Commission and the process to select a Commissioner of Police.

Some in subtle rude tones are publicly calling on the President for explanation or resignation but similar calls are not being made to the “pope” even as the “vatican” burns.

Apparently for them it's business as usual.

CHRISTIAN LAWRENCE PAUL

Couva