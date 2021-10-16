Dr Kazim a gentle man and gentleman

THE EDITOR: Dr Ahmed Abdulla Kazim died recently.

He was the youngest of the three Kazim doctors who came to work in Trinidad in the 1940s and 50s.

Kazim, just out of medical school in Bombay, arrived in 1955 and worked in our Casualty Department, going on to study further and achieving a FRCS in Scotland and another in England, returning to our shores in 1960 as a well educated and an exceptional orthopaedic surgeon.

In 1977 he went to Dubai, where he was welcomed as the first Emirati surgeon, practising there until his retirement in 2004. I must mention here his daughter, an oncologist, was also the first woman surgeon in the UAE. (“Fruit doh fall far from the tree.")

Kazim was awarded the UAE Pioneer Medal and was honoured by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.

His daughter, Houriya Kazim, was also a student at Bishop Anstey High School, along with her two cousins, Dr Mumtaz Kazim and Dr Mariam Kazim.

Many will recall his dear wife Begum Sultana Kazim, the owner of Begum's Boutique.

Please mention his name (and fame) to your elders who may also fondly remember this gentle man and gentleman from Bergerac, Maraval.

Thank you, sir, for all you contributed to us in TT, indeed all you gave to the world.

You healed others in so many various ways, may they proudly honour your memory, like our schoolmate Houriya, by following in your giant footsteps.

KATHRYN STOLLMEYER WIGHT

via e-mail