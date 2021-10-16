Crooks hiding behind masks

THE EDITOR: On one hand I do understand the mandated reason to wear masks. However, the police in their tactful way should be glad when people don’t wear masks as they would be able to identify the crooks that are so happy to hide among us.

As a matter of fact, I suspect criminals wish this mask mandate can last forever. So instead of the police being so gleefully anxious to ticket people, they should instead want to see people’s faces.

The authorities and all right-thinking citizens need to work more diligently and expeditiously in bringing masking to a close so we can end the free reign of the criminals who are stalking us daily in this land.

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail