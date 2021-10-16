Chaguanas businessman waits on green light for vaccination e-cards

Elliot Chin, owner of Elliot Chin Executive Services (ECES), explains how his proposed vaccination e-cards works at the School of Practical Accounting, Chaguanas on Friday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

WHILE the Health Ministry is not endorsing any vaccination e-cards, one company is ready to launch as soon as the ministry gives the green light.

Elliot Chin, owner of Elliot Chin Executive Services (ECES), told the media that his company is currently awaiting the go ahead from the Health Ministry to continue with their vaccination e-cards. Speaking at the School of Practical Accounting, Chaguanas on Friday, Chin said with his system, patrons can choose between having a QR code or a vaccination e-card.

Earlier this month Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said within six to eight weeks there will be QR (quick response) codes to access covid19 vaccination records. The QR codes is expected to replace having to walk around with vaccination cards and id to enter safe zones.

With the QR code, patrons won’t have to present their vaccination cards and id, just scan the codes. Chin said with his vaccination e-card, patrons won’t even have to scan the cards since the scanner, which he will provide, install, and update for businesses at a fee, can read the cards from within your wallet or purse.

He said he has been in talks with the health and national security ministries to roll out his cards, aptly named Certification of Vaccination Identification Distributor (Covid).

With one terabyte of memory on his devices, Chin believes that every three months businesses will need to update their software.

Patrons wanting to purchase, Chin’s cards will have to email their intent, receive an application, apply and once the information is verified by the Ministry of Health, they will receive the card. He is hoping to have the buy-in from the Health Ministry as his plan is to have the cards used outside of TT with the support of both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Chin said the system is designed to be used outside of covid19 and safe zones and can be modified for logging working hours of employees and even for accounting patrons at a fete. He said for now he is only interested in the safe zone usage, as part of his civic duty.

“I would say it could work on both ends (in and out of safe zones) , but I want to make it international. This card got to be the one of the main cards that you can use our access when travelling.”

In a media release on Friday, the Health Ministry said it does not endorse, for use in Trinidad and Tobago, any digital system regarding proof of vaccination (vaccination e-cards or vaccination wristbands). The ministry said it is also working with other ministries and public sector entities to develop a vaccination e-certificate platform.

Chin said without the support of the ministry he will not proceed with his idea, which has already garnered support from the business community.

“I have had meeting with the San Juan Business Association, and I will move forward to the Chambers of Commerce and then the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA).”

Chin, who has been a police officer for 12 years and the owner of the company for eight years, said the information on the card will only be the person’s name, vaccine they received, where they received it and their unique Health Ministry code.

The card will also include the person’s photograph, name, blood type and other medical information that can be accessed by emergency health services, if and when that is approved.