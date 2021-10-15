Windies' Roston Chase ready to play the anchor role at World Cup

Roston Chase. - CWI MEDIA

ROSTON Chase is the only uncapped player selected on the 15-man West Indies team for their defence of the ICC T20 World Cup title.

The 2021 T20 World Cup will be staged jointly in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, from October 17 to November 14.

And the 29-year-old Chase, who bats in the middle order and bowls off-spin, said on Thursday that he is ready to play the anchor role in the batting line-up, which is laced with power-hitters – captain Kieron Pollard, his deputy Nicholas Pooran, openers Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons and Andre Fletcher, as well as T20 great Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Fabian Allen.

In a zoom media conference from the team’s hotel in Dubai, UAE, Chase said he is willing to fill a role which was expertly done by fellow batting all-rounder Marlon Samuels, who played a Man of the Match innings in the 2012 final (against hosts Sri Lanka) and 2016 final (against England, in India) – which were both won by the West Indies.

“I see myself in a similar role,” Chase said. “It’s the role that I played for the St Lucia (Zouks) franchise for the last two years, where I just come in, after the power-play, get the ones and twos and get the occasional boundary.

“It’s an easy role for me, I like that role,” he continued. “With the power-hitting guys that we have in this team, my role should be just to give them the strength and let them do their thing.”

Chase gained favour from the selectors in this T20 World Cup squad by dint of his Most Valuable Player (MVP) performance in the 2021 Caribbean Premier League, where he had a tournament-leading 446 runs at an average of 49.55 and took ten wickets at 26.30. In last year’s CPL, Chase posted 225 runs and took nine wickets.

“I’m excited about this call-up, especially because it’s a World Cup tournament,” Chase said. “It’s something that I always wanted to do since last year, when I got the opportunity with the Zouks. I thought that I would have gotten a look-in after that tournament, but I just came this year and put in some good performances again, and I earned my spot.”

Was he disappointed not to be picked on the West Indies T20 team after last year’s CPL display?

Chase replied, “I wouldn’t say I was disappointed. I would have felt good if I got the call-up. I didn’t expect I would walk straight into the team. I was hoping for it, but it didn’t happen. I came back this year, I doubled my tally and got the MVP of the tournament. So, it was fitting this year for me to get the opportunity.”

The pitches in the UAE, like those in the sub-continent, tend to be spinner-friendly. But Chase made it clear where he thinks he can make his best impact at the World Cup if selected.

“I’m a batting all-rounder so I think that I’ll get more opportunity with the bat,” he said. “If I get the opportunity to play, I’ll probably be batting high up in the order.

“I see myself making more of an impact with the bat, but that doesn’t count my bowling out. I’m still looking forward to giving the team every chance possible with my bowling ability if called upon.”

Chase has played 41 Tests since making his debut against India, in Antigua, in July 2016.

“For me, I think that Test cricket builds your mental toughness. It helps you to read situations better when you come to this format of the game.”

Chase continued, “I find Test cricket is much harder on your body and (your) mental as well. I think that decision-making tends to be a little easier in the T20 format. I think I made a good transition.”