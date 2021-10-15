Western cops arrest three, seize drugs, stolen car parts

Three men are in police custody and are expected to be charged after they were found with a quantity of drugs and stolen items on Thursday morning.

Police said members of the Western Division and other units carried out a series of searches and patrols between 4 am and 11 am where they targeted suspected hideouts of the A-Team Business (ATB) gang in Diego Martin.

During the operation police went to a house in Davidson Drive, Diego Martin where they found 737.1 grams of marijuana in a bucket.

A 24-year-old man who was in the house at the time was arrested.

In another incident police went to another house where they found 4.6 grams of cocaine. A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of the drugs.

Police then went to Upper La Puerta Avenue where they arrested another 24-year-old man after they found several car parts.

Investigators said the car parts were reported stolen.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Thompson, Supt Henry, W/Supt George, ASP Baird and co-ordinated by Insp Grant, acting Cpl Phillip.

It involved members of the Western Division CID, Task Force, CSU, Traffic Unit, Legal Unit and members of the Special Operations Response Team, the Guard and Emergency Branch and the police canine unit.