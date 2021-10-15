Trinidad Killa calls on Government to support Sea Lots boxing

Kern ‘Trinidad Killa’ Joseph during a training session at the Biomel Gym in Sangre Grande, on Thursday. Soca artistes Joseph and Marvin “Swappi” Davis are scheduled for a boxing bout in Sea Lots in November. - AYANNA KINSALE

SOCA artiste Trinidad Killa (Kern Joseph) is calling on the Ministry of Sport and Community Development to throw their support behind the Sea Lots boxing community which is aiming to bring peace among all communities throughout TT.

Joseph, who grew up in Arima, is training for a boxing showdown against fellow soca artiste Swappi (Marvin Davis) in November. The date of the fight has not been confirmed.

Videos have been circulating on social media of boxing matches in Sea Lots over the past weeks. Unfortunately, at one recent fight, police visited the community as large crowds gathered which is against covid19 protocols. Gunshots were exchanged between police and residents. No one was wounded.

The organisers are still trying to put all the logistics in place to have a safe event. They would need permission from the Ministry of Health to stage the event due to the pandemic.

In the meantime, both Joseph and Swappi are excited about the potential of the initiative.

Joseph spoke to Newsday during one of his training sessions at Biomel Gym in Sangre Grande, on Thursday.

He was going through his paces with experienced coach Merril Simon, Oswald Andrews and Joseph Beckles.

“It is a nice initiative and when this match happens it is going to be amazing,” Joseph said.

Joseph said it’s “time to get involved” and “do something for the youths.”

This is the first time Joseph is putting on boxing gloves after playing football in his younger days.

“I think it is a good idea because it’s promoting pick up the gloves and put down the guns. In these times too much youths have gone astray.”

Joseph is counting on the Government to back the initiative.

“Once we do it the right way and structure it in the proper way this could reach very far. As you could see on social media it taking over, so we need people to start to get involved because remember this is sports.

“(I am) calling on the Government, the Ministry of Sport (and Community Development), everybody. This is something where you all supposed to get involved where we could push forward to make it better.”

Joseph said the ministry could help with logistics to ensure safety measures are in place such as a boxing ring, a referee and an ambulance.

Joseph said not everyone will be strong academically but will show ability in sports like boxing, football or basketball.

“As you can see plenty youths nowadays into sports and they just don’t have an opportunity.”

It has been a friendly battle of words between Swappi and Joseph leading up to the bout. Last week, Swappi told Newsday Joseph should be “scared right now.”

In response, Joseph said, “I don’t have anything to say to Swappi. Swappi has seen who I am training under and he already knows their potential. He just talking all kind of fancy talk. If he does not know he could ask his coach Buxo Potts about my team.”

He is hoping Swappi will be ready when fight day arrives.

Joseph is satisfied with his progress so far and said boxing has allowed him to live a healthier lifestyle.

Joseph thanked Swappi, Potts, Biomel Gym, his sponsor Cost Cutters Supermarket, his entire team including “Mr Merril” and everyone for supporting the initiative.