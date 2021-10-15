Tobago fisherman missing

Atiba Williams -

Relatives of Tobago fisherman Atiba Williams are asking for the public's help to find him after he went missing during a fishing expedition on Thursday.

Reports say Williams was last seen leaving his Goodwood home to go fishing in his pirogue. The vessel, coloured white and pink on the exterior, with a blue interior, has "Mak-Mak" written on the sides.

President of the All Tobago Fisherfolk Curtis Douglas told Newsday on Friday, he is waiting more details before he makes an official statement. However, Douglas said he was told that Williams went fishing in Parlatuvier.

In the comment section under a Facebook post by a relative calling on the public for assistance, Farley Augustine, who was elected representative for Parlatuvier/L' Anse Fourmi/Speyside earlier this year, said he was in contact with the fisherman last Sunday.

Augustine said, "Nah, nah, we have to find 'Tiba. He is a real one."

The post was shared over 200 times in under four hours.