PNM's announces full THA election slate

Kenneth Thomas -

The PNM Tobago Council’s screening committee has selected its remaining five candidates for the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

The candidates, several of whom are newcomers to politics, are Franka Cordner (Parlatuvier/Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi); Lawrence Hislop (Mason Hall/Moriah); Downie Marcelle (Bethel/New Grange); Kino Mc Kenzie (Lambeau/Lowlands) and Kenneth “Puncheon” Thomas (Belle Garden/Glamorgan).

They were selected on Thursday at the party’s campaign headquarters, Pumpmill, Scarborough.

On Monday, the party selected ten candidates, including the six assemblymen who had won their respective electoral districts in the January 25 THA election.

They were joined by former assistant secretary in the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development Nadine Stewart-Phillips (Roxborough/Argyle); Charles Adams (Goodwood/Mt St George); Brian “Smooth” Thomas (Bethesda/Les Coteaux) and Learie Paul (Black Rock/Plymouth).

PNM slate:

Ancil Dennis (Buccoo/Mt Pleasant)

Tracy Davidson-Celestine (Signal Hill/Patience Hill)

Joel Jack (Bacolet/Bagatelle)

Marslyn Melville-Jack (Scarborough/Mt Grace)

Kelvon Morris (Darrel Spring/Whim)

Clarence Jacob (Bon Accord/Crown Point)

Learie Paul (Black Rock/Plymouth)

Brian “Smooth” Thomas (Bethesda/Les Coteaux)

Nadine Stewart-Phillips (Roxborough/Argyle)

Charles Adams (Goodwood/Mt St George)

Franka Cordner (Parlatuvier/Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi)

Lawrence Hislop (Mason Hall/Moriah)

Downie Marcelle (Bethel/New Grange)

Kino Mc Kenzie (Lambeau/Lowlands)

Kenneth “Puncheon” Thomas (Belle Garden/Glamorgan).