PNM, UNC fight over Tobago

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. -

GOVERNMENT and the Opposition openly quarrelled about which of them cares more about Tobago during the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on Friday.

Their verbal sparring happened before the committee approved a $2,339,135,000 allocation for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Tobagonians will return to the polls on December 6 to attempt to break the six-six electoral deadlock of January 25.

The argument between both sides began when Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh asked Finance Minister Colm Imbert about an allocation to the THA for legal fees.

Imbert said this was to deal with a misguided action by the PDP “when they sued the clerk (of the THA) with not proceeding with the establishment of the assembly."

In February the PDP took legal action against the clerk of the THA for allegedly failing to properly carry out the process of electing a presiding officer after the six-six deadlock.

Imbert told UNC MPs, "Your agent in Tobago..Your PDP agent in Tobago sued the clerk..That's what that those fees are for."

Indarsingh replied, "I do not know if the Minister of Finance has any legal clothes or court clothes as it relates to pronouncing on any matter."

Imbert reminded Indarsingh that comments made in Parliament were covered by parliamentary privilege. Indarsingh said, "Any individual can seek redress via the judicial system of this country."

House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George intervened. She reminded MPs that it was the fifth and final day the committee was mandated to meet to analyse the 2022 budget.

" Let's just try to be very prudent in the management of our time. While we might be tired, let's just try to be as disciplined as we can."

Indarsingh quipped that Imbert seemed to be "full of energy. Anisette-George suggested to Imbert and Indarsingh, they could continue their Tobago conversation "outside of the chamber."

Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein asked why there were only allocations for the constituency offices of 12 THA assemblymen, when the number of electoral districts have been increased to 15. When Hosein asked if additional allocations will be made because of this, Imbert replied, "There will be."

Imbert questioned why the UNC wanted to know about proposed expenditure for cultural activities in Tobago. "It is obvious." He said those activities were curtailed on the island because of the covid19 pandemic and there is hope that these activities could be revived in fiscal 2022, under the public health regulations and covid19 safe zones being rolled out.

"I am disturbed. Why you all don't like Tobago?" Imbert asked.

Indarsingh complained, "He (Imbert) is campaigning as chairman of the PNM."

After listing some areas where agriculture will be developed in Tobago, Imbert asked UNC MPs, "Do you know where that is? I will carry you." Indarsingh asked Imbert if he was giving a geography lesson on Tobago to young people.

Imbert reminded him about comments Hosein made during debate on a motion to approve the Draft Elections and Boundaries (Local Government and THA) (Tobago) Order 2021, last month.

"Your colleague did not seem to know where the Main Ridge (in Tobago) is."

Hosein replied, "I know where Picton Court is."

Imbert told UNC MPs, "You seem to be obssessed to attack Tobagonians."

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen said, "This is about Trinidad and Tobago." Imbert replied, "Not for you."

Imbert reminded MPs of assistance to Tobago hoteliers during the pandemic."

Referring to his budget presentation on October 4, Imbert said they will be assisted with grants "to get back on their feet because they have been badly hit."

"This is a unique system where this is an industry which the private sector depends on in Tobago which has been very badly hit by the pandemic, through no fault of their own." Imbert reiterated to UNC MPs, "You have great representation in Tobago...great interest where you have not contested elections in Tobago for 100 years."