Ex-TTCB member Ali upset as constitution recommendations ignored

Former Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board member and West Indies youth captain Zaheer Ali. -

FORMER TT Cricket Board (TTCB) member and West Indies youth captain Zaheer Ali is disappointed that his recommendations concerning the new TTCB constitution were not considered at a TTCB meeting on October 2, saying that the board acts in the interest of all stakeholders.

At the meeting, the new constitution was unanimously approved.

Among the changes to the constitution are new term limits for the president. The president can only serve two consecutive terms in office but can run for office again after sitting out for one term.

Whoever is elected president on October 30 will serve a four-year term as compared to a three-year term that was in place.

Ali, who has been outspoken for years on TTCB matters, wrote a letter to the TTCB on October 5 addressing his issues.

Ali wanted to attend the October 2 meeting but was denied. He, however, would have liked his recommendations to be considered.

In the letter addressed to the general secretary of the TTCB Surujdath Mahabir, Ali said, “I was disturbed to read (in the TT Newsday) that my submission was the only one received and the board failed and refused to consider it.”

Ali said the TTCB’s responsibility is to serve in the interest of stakeholders.

“I wish to remind that the TTCB is a body to serve the cricket community and its consideration is widespread for the proper governance of it.

“Based on your failure to inform me if my recommendations were considered by the board and the summary contained in the newspaper article, I request that you let me know if in fact my recommendations were put before the board and if so, whether it was considered.”

On Monday, Ali told Newsday via WhatsApp he received a response to his letter from TTCB via email.

He said the TTCB “only indicated that my letter with recommendations was circulated to members without indicating whether it was tabled for debate or formed part of the minutes or the degree of consultations with the wider stakeholders.”

In the letter, Ali in closing said, “The integrity, transparency and good governance in the administration and operation of the TTCB is essential to the continued development and welfare of the sport.”

Among the recommendations Ali made prior to the constitution being passed was saying that the “TTCB performs a public function and receives substantial funding from state agencies and should be subject to the auditor general department for greater transparency and accountability.”

He also said coaches should have more authority in board matters.

“There is no rule/provision/opportunity for coaches who have a significant role to play in the development of TT cricket at both the youth and senior level to be heard at the board level/meetings similar to other affiliates of the TTCB.”

Another issue Ali raised was that “a person/organisation should not be denied access to the court or an independent tribunal as a last resort in keeping with due process, to promote the proper administration of justice and considering that the TTCB is a national authority and performing a public function.”