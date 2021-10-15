DCP Jacob: Police will continue to serve with pride

DCP McDonald Jacob. -

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob says the challenges now facing the police service will not deter him and his officers from continuing to deliver its mandate to protect and serve with PRIDE.

PRIDE is an acronym for professionalism, respect, integrity, dignity, and excellence.

In a release on Friday, one day after his acting position – which was deemed unconstitutional by a judge on Thursday – came to an end at midnight, he said crime detection, deterrence and reduction remained the top priority for the police service.

Jacob will continue to steer the police service until a substantive commissioner can be appointed.

In a release on Thursday, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds assured that the police service would continue to do its work.

"In effect, this means that while there is a vacancy in the post of CoP, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob, by virtue of his being the most senior police officer in the TTPS, remains in charge of the said police service from this substantive office, until such time as a CoP is appointed in accordance with the now settled law," Hinds said.

"As Minister of National Security, and on behalf of the Government of TT, I here give the public the assurance, that the TTPS will continue to execute its responsibility to the people of TT, without let or hindrance, as it is so mandated under the laws of Trinidad and Tobago."

Jacob, who holds the substantive post of DCP Intelligence and Investigations, also met with special police units on Friday, including the Inter-Agency Task Force, the Special Operations Response Team, the Guard and Emergency Branch, and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, urging them to “stay on mission.”

The release said he emphasised the need for officers to keep up their safety and security efforts and crime suppression, detection, and investigation activities.

The release said he called for increased anti-crime and intelligence-led exercises across all nine policing divisions to demonstrate high visibility and operational capabilities to the public.

He was quoted as saying, “The men and women of the TTPS are working diligently and will continue to utilise our existing technologies and intelligence gathering capabilities to formulate effective strategies to arrest more offenders and take them before the courts. We also continue to recognise the important role of partnering with our citizens for information on crime in their communities.”

He also urged the public to provide the police with valuable tips.

Other members of the police executive who accompanied Jacob on his visits also called on their charges to remain focused and resilient in the face of the demands of the job.

They urged them to remember their training and rise above the challenges facing the service so they do not fail in their duties.

Jacob also visited the anti-kidnapping incident coordinating centre where he got an update on the investigations into the alleged kidnapping of Chaguanas businessman Kartikay Ramsundar.

He was also briefed on the AKU’s use of new technology which is assisting in the investigations.

Among those accompanying Jacob were DCP (Administration) Joanne Archie, ACP Ramdeen, Snr. Supt. Subero, Snr. Supt. Ellie, ASP Ramesar, acting ASP Cuffy, acting ASP Frank, acting Insp Sirju, and acting Insp Taylor and Sgt. Stewart.