Coaches association rues Futsal coach Konstin's appointment

Jefferson George -

THE Unified Football Coaches of Trinidad and Tobago (UFCTT) has called on the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) to appoint a technical committee to focus on rebuilding the sport locally.

The Jefferson George-led association made these remarks in response to the TTFA's hiring of futsal coach Constantine Konstin as the interim national women's football team coach on Wednesday.

The UFCTT dubbed Konstin's appointment "absurd" and hit out at the normalisation committee (NC) for "improper technical decisions".

A statement issued by UFCTT on Thursday questioned the NC's decision to hire the Konstin to lead the women's team ahead of two key practice matches against Panama on October 21 and 25.

It said, "The NC and anyone else responsible for this appointment has demonstrated ineptitude far beyond technical matters. This appointment defies simple logic.

"You will not go to a doctor to do a root canal or a dentist to do heart surgery, why then hire a futsal coach with no experience in 11 vs 11 to coach your senior women's team?"

Konstin was appointed interim head coach after former coach James Thomas resigned after just five months in charge.

With the two friendly matches just over a week away, the UFCTT also pointed out that Konstin was unable to produce a winning result with the national men's futsal team at the Concacaf Futsal Championships in May.

There, TT lost 4-3 against hosts Guatemala and 6-2 against the Dominican Republic.

The UFCTT statement called Konstin's hiring "a devastating blow" to the morale of local coaches.

"Does the NC, the people responsible for selecting the coach know that these are different games (futsal and football), with different rules and tactical principles? These questions leave us befuddled."

The association also questioned the NC's ability to solve TTFA's mounting debt; their main objective since FIFA put them to run the affairs of local football in March last year.

The statement continued, "How are we to have confidence in them solving the debt of TTFA? The area in which they are supposedly experts with little or nothing to show to date."

The NC is run by businessman Robert Hadad.

The UFCTT press release added that special attention is needed to secure TT's football programmes if the current trend continues, "there will be nothing left over in which to administrate."

It closed, "The UFCTT calls on the NC to appoint a competent technical committee which is mandated by the constitution to handle technical matters.

"This will allow the NC to focus on the administration and economic issues while the technical committee focuses on rebuilding football in TT."