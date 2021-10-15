Chennai clinch fourth Indian Premier League crown

CHENNAI SUPER Kings clinched their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) crown on Friday after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the final at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Chennai were IPL champions in 2010, 2011 and 2018. On the other hand, this was the first time KKR were beaten in an IPL final; they were victorious in 2012 and 2014.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and sent Chennai to bat first, and the Super Kings openers Ruturaf Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis posted 61 in 8.1 overs before Gaikwad (32) was dismissed by experienced West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine.

Narine, who was left out of the WI team for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, had veteran batsman Robin Uthappa (31) leg-before, ending a second-wicket stand of 63 in 5.2 overs.

du Plessis and Moeen Ali combined for a third-wicket partnership of 68 in 6.3 overs before du Plessis was caught in the deep by Venkatesh Iyer off Shivam Mavi for a topscore of 86 (59 balls, seven fours and three sixes). Narine was the main wicket-taker with 2/26 as Chennai closed on 192/3.

The KKR opening pair of Shubman Gill and Iyer put on 91 before Iyer was dismissed for 50 (32 balls, five fours and three sixes) in the 11th over. What followed was a dramatic collapse, as KKR slipped to 125/8 in 16.3 overs, despite Gill's useful 51 (43 deliveries, six fours). In the end, KKR finished on 165/9, with Shardul Thakur taking 3/38, Josh Hazlewood 2/29 and Ravindra Jadeja 2/37. Veteran WI all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who secured his third IPL title (having joined Chennai from Mumbai Indians after the 2010 season), got 1/29.

For Bravo, this win was his second T20 franchise success in as many months, having led St Kitts/Nevis Patriots to their maiden Caribbean Premier League (CPL) crown in September.