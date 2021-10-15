11 deaths, 297 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported 11 deaths and 297 new covid19 cases on Friday.

In its update, it said the number of deaths to date is now 1,584, the number of active cases is 4,315 and there have been 53,689 positive cases in TT since March.

It said 47,790 patients have recovered and 263 are in hospital.

The ministry said 55 are in step-down facilities, 59 are in state quarantine, and 3,700 are in self isolation.

The number of people given the first of a two-dose vaccine is 607,311 and 533,517 have received their second dose. It said 29,133 people have been given a single-dose vaccine and the total number of people fully vaccinated is 562,650.

It said 94.5 per cent of patients – or 3,866 of 4,090 – are in the parallel healthcare system and are not fully vaccinated.

The date reflects samples taken from October 11-14. The statement said 373,044 people have been tested to date.