UNC failed at the gate

Vassant Bharath - Vidya Thurab

THE EDITOR: I have been touting the opinion that there are only two viable political parties in TT. The PNM and the UNC. My reputation is at stake. I am greatly embarrassed to be found wanting.

The UNC collapsed when asked to jump the political gate and comment sensibly on the 2022 budget. Were it possible, the entire UNC should be fired. Inept, incompetent, unprepared, no shame-in-their-face behaviour. They demonstrated their lack of political and parliamentary education.

Why did they fail? How come the UNC appears toothless and tame regarding the budget? In my opinion it never expected the volume of praise for this PNM budget that came from the business community, the banking sector and the man in the street.

The UNC’s main complaint, that the Minister of Finance spoke too long, is nonsense talk. So what? Most of what he said resonated with the people who employ thousands of citizens in their establishments.

The few Opposition respondents dealt with matters related to climate change and local government issues like flooding, landslides, potholes and broken bridges. My reputation as an armchair commentator is in tatters.

So who are the jefes contending for opposition leader in 2025? Vassant Bharath? A former UNC stalwart now UNC enemy with benefits? David Abdulah, leader of the MSJ? The MSJ ran away from the UNC when its leaders realised they had no political clout in the 29-member coalition. They were just there for the window dressing.

Abdulah, in my opinion, should he ever win an election, would immediately install a labour-led socialist-leaning financial vise that would do away with the one per cent, as well as the two, three and four-per-cent citizens.

Unfortunately both these men spout the same rhetoric. They say the PNM is a failed party. Ha, ha! The PNM will continue to laugh best, loudest and longest.

I keep asking for Mickela Panday to say when she will fully emerge. What is she waiting for? We need a functioning opposition party.

After that incompetent Opposition display, what are we going to do?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin