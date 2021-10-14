TT recognised for leadership in environmental action

The world is a beautiful place and Trinidad and Tobago is a beautiful place, but both are polluted and dirty. These problems have been created by human behaviour but humans across the globe are also working on the solutions.

One person working on a solution is Kishan Kumarsingh, HEAD Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit in the Ministry of Planning and Development.

"Trinidad and Tobago is a ratified signatory to many multilateral environmental agreements related to climate change such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement (on climate change), the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Basel Convention, the Stockholm Convention related to Chemicals and Waste, the Convention to Combat Desertification and Land Degradation and the Ozone Layer.”

"Trinidad and Tobago recognises that it has to play a responsible part in contributing to the solutions to these global problems enshrined in these various legal instruments and conventions. And as a ratified party with it comes obligations under these various conventions. So, we are talking about national action and global benefit."

The obligations are being met through actions being taken and coordinated by the Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit at the Ministry of Planning and Development through project implementation, sourced funding from various multilateral donors and international funds.

As early as the 1970s Trinidad and Tobago joined the rest of the world in signing agreements that would help correct some of the problems brought about by industrialisation over the previous 100-plus years. These agreements are called Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs).

With these agreements, countries get together and decide on actions they will take to clean up or improve areas of the environment that are negatively affecting life on planet Earth. Some are soft laws, such as the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which are an urgent call for action by all countries in a global partnership. While these are not legally binding their principles serve as a guide when developing policies and action plans. Other agreements, however, such as conventions or treaties are legally binding.

Trinidad and Tobago has signed on to several conventions to protect the atmosphere.

ATMOSPHERIC CONVENTIONS

Vienna Convention, 1985

Accession, Ratification 28 August 1989

Entry into force 22 September 1988

Montreal Protocol, 1987

Accession, Ratification 28 August 1989

Entry into force 1 January 1989

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

Accession, Ratification 24 June 1994

Entry into force 21 March 1994

Kyoto Protocol, 1997

Accession, Ratification 28 January 1999

Entry into force 16 February 2005,

Paris Agreement, December 2015

Accession, Ratification 22 February 2018

Entry into force 4 November 2016,

These conventions such as the Montreal Protocol, seek to address issues like the depletion of the ozone layer which is a layer of the earth's upper atmosphere that absorbs most of the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays. Stabilising and combatting the effects of greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming is the objective of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to which Trinidad and Tobago is a signatory.

Trinidad and Tobago has also signed on to protect land and biodiversity to prevent thousands of different types of plants and animals from becoming extinct at a rapid rate. And without such protection of land and biodiversity humans may eventually become extinct. With the land less fertile and with the loss of tree cover, topsoil is being washed away which may lead to issues like flooding and reduced agricultural production.

Trinidad and Tobago has signed on to several land and biodiversity conventions.

LAND AND BIODIVERSITY CONVENTIONS

CITES 1973

Accession, Ratification 19 January 1984

Entry into force 1 July 1975

Cartagena Convention, 1983

Accession, Ratification 24 January 1986

Entry into force 11 October 1986

Ramsar Convention, 1971

Accession, Ratification 21 April 1993

Entry into force 21 December 1975

Convention on Biological Diversity

Accession, Ratification 1 August 1996

Entry into force 21 December 1975

United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification

Accession, Ratification 8 June 2000

Entry into force 26 December 1996

Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, 2000

Accession, Ratification 8 June 2000

Entry into force 26 December 1996

Trinidad and Tobago has also signed on to conventions which seek to protect water and waterways from contamination and regulate the transportation and disposal of chemicals.

CHEMICALS AND WASTE CONVENTIONS

Basel Convention

Accession, Ratification 18 February 1994

Entry into force 5 May 1992

Stockholm Convention

Accession, Ratification 13 December 2002

Entry into force 17 May 2004

Rotterdam Convention

Accession, Ratification 16 December 2009

Entry into force 24 February 2004

Land-Based Sources Protocol

Accession, Ratification 28 March 2003

Entry into force 13 August 2010

HEAD Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit Kishan Kumarsingh said Trinidad and Tobago has been recognised in more than one of the MEAs as a leader in terms of the negotiations process, including under the Montreal Protocol, under the Climate Change Convention and under the Chemicals and Waste Conventions.

"And we have been recognised as leading in many areas on action. In climate action for example we were the first small island state in the English-speaking Caribbean to submit our contributions to the Paris Agreement. We were among the first to develop a monitoring, reporting and verification system, which is now being used as a case study for other countries. We were among the first to develop a just transition policy (a policy that seeks to ensure the substantial benefits of a green economy transition are shared widely) and as well an e-mobility policy that aims at looking at sustainable transport.”

"So, we have been leading the way in many areas of implementing these Multilateral Environmental Agreements that are now forming the template for emulation by other countries. And we are being looked upon and called upon to provide sometimes advice on how other countries can implement some of these obligations under the various Multilateral Environmental Agreements."

And Trinidad and Tobago continues to work on its ongoing commitments under the MEAs. Government works with the private sector, non-governmental organisations, and international bodies to do its part to mitigate environmental issues.

