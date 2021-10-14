Tobago's active covid19 cases now 286

Image courtesy CDC

The number of active covid19 cases in Tobago is now 286 after 15 new cases were reported overnight.

The island’s death toll stands at 90.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are now 30 patients in state isolation, 252 in home isolation and four in ICU. Thirty-seven patients have been discharged.

The division said a total of 15,695 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 3,033 tested positive. There are 2,657 recovered patients.

To date, 21,658 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated while 19,375 are fully vaccinated.