Supporting a healthy immune system in adolescents

Dr Asha Pemberton -

DR ASHA PEMBERTON

teenhealth.tt@gmail.com

With all the ongoing conversations surrounding infectious diseases, return to physical school and increasing in-person social activities, it is important to take time to understand how the immune system works, and how adolescents can holistically improve their immune functioning. Protection against covid19 illness is best afforded through vaccination. In addition, there is much that young people should consistently do to ensure their optimal wellness.

How does the immune system work?

When the body senses the invasion of foreign particles (called antigens), the immune system works to recognise these antigens and dispose of them before they cause illness. Specific white blood cells called B lymphocytes are triggered to make antibodies. These proteins lock onto specific antigens and denature them, preventing their ill effects. Portions of these antibodies remain in the body, as well as the white blood cells that made them. Should future encounters with these antigens occur, the body is primed and ready to defend itself. In addition to these antibody forming cells, there are other types of white blood cells called T cells that work within larger immune processes. Some of them directly destroy invading organisms. Others lead to the production of other proteins which work together to prevent overwhelming illness. All of these processes, require adequate nutrition and energy in order to work optimally.

Adolescent growth and development

The teen years are challenging physically, emotionally and socially. The sudden increase in hormones, rapid physical changes and the development of reproductive organs increase stress on the body, using up vitamins, minerals and energy. This can leave teenagers particularly vulnerable to infections as the immune system struggles to keep up. Several interconnecting factors work together to support immunity

Sleep

Teenagers have a strained relationship with sleep – either refusing to get out of bed in the morning or refusing to go to bed at a reasonable time at night. Particularly during these months of online education, the sleep patterns of many teenagers can best be described as erratic. The reason that teenagers sleep so much is because their bodies really need it – in fact, teenagers should be getting at least nine hours of quality sleep a night and sometimes even require ten. Although the natural sleep cycles of teens are slightly different to adults, causing them to naturally want to stay up later, a routine of proper sleep environment are critical to restful sleep and balanced immunity.

Nutrition

Nutrition is integral to an optimally functioning immune system. Activity at the cellular level, antibody production and response to infection all require protein-rich products, which in turn require sources derived through diet. Nutrition in adolescence can be challenging as parents have less and less control of what their teens eat. Choice in foods is a major way in which young people express their autonomy and independence. Nevertheless, they need to be provided with and encouraged to eat a balanced diet to support their immunity. Brightly coloured vegetables and leafy greens are a great source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are also particularly rich in vitamin C. Fruit are usually particularly rich in vitamin C and are also a great source of fibre. Nuts and seeds are a great source of protein, minerals and healthy fats. They are also often rich in zinc, an essential mineral for the immune system. Whole grains including brown pasta, brown rice, wholemeal bread, oats and quinoa, which are great sources of complex carbohydrates. These provide slow-releasing energy and keep a feeling of fullness. And finally protein sources including lean meats and fish provide the literal backbone for immune functioning. Young people who eat a consistent and balanced diet do not always need supplemental vitamins but for those who are pickier or make less desirable choices, complete multi-vitamins are supportive.

Exercise

Simply moving more can help the immune system, since it boosts circulation, allowing immune cells to scour the body for infection. It is recommended that young people engage in 60 minutes of intense activity daily, which does not need to be all at once, but rather spread throughout the day if more convenient. The main thing, is to engage in physical activity. Family-based exercise routines are helpful for young people who are not engaged in organised sport or competition, and the emphasis overall is on building muscular endurance and cardiovascular health.

Relaxation

Parents are becoming more and more aware that the teen years can actually be incredibly stressful – from coping with sudden changes of puberty, to learning to navigate the often ruthless social world of online life, to studying and taking exams. In addition, we recognise that growing percentages of adolescents experience significant mental health concerns during this stage of life. Stress does absolutely no good for the immune system and can actually delay recovery from infectious illness or conversely make the body more susceptible to severe illness. Young people should be encouraged to be aware of their thoughts and emotions through journalling or mindfulness. When they are experiencing distress, parents are encouraged to listen, openly and without judgement and provide support. And when signs indicating that mental illness is developing and functioning is declining, specific professional guidance is required. Overall, young people should have a daily routine that includes times of quiet reflection and calm, which is true relaxation as opposed to entertainment online If practised consistently, all of the aforementioned tools will help your teen support their immune health.