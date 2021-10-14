Sailor Andrew Lewis signs two-year deal with Toyota

TT sailor and three-time Olympian Andrew Lewis signs a one-year sponsorship deal with Toyota Trinidad and Tobago Ltd. - Photo courtesy Toyota Trinidad and Tobago

TOYOTA Trinidad and Tobago Limited has announced a sponsorship deal with laser sailor Andrew Lewis, for the period June 2021 to June 2023.

The 33-year-old Lewis, who is currently ranked number one in the Caribbean, is a three-time Olympian, having participated in London 2012, Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The sponsorship announcement was made by Ryan Latchu, president of Toyota Trinidad and Tobago, who said Lewis embodies national pride, hard work and determination.

“We felt that partnering with Andrew Lewis was a perfect match," Latchu said in a media release. "Andrew's dedication, progression and journey resonates well with us and most importantly, his values are in alignment with ours.

"The partnership we envision goes beyond the Olympics or any competitive games. It's a relationship based on trust and collaboration that positively impacts Toyota Trinidad and Tobago Limited and the Andrew Lewis brands."

During the Tokyo Games, which took place this year due to the covid19 pandemic, Toyota TT was the mobility sponsor for Lewis.

Latchu said, “We want to reach out to persons who are interested in sports and have an active lifestyle, and definitely those who are purchasing their first or second vehicles. The company will also lead initiatives in helping shape persons and protecting the environment, with Lewis’ involvement and guidance."

According to Lewis, “When I am partnering with an organisation, I want to do so much more than just promote the organisation and its products. With Toyota Trinidad and Tobago Limited I have this opportunity.

"The company has created a joint venture that positively impacts its employees, and future customers. This is going to be an exciting collaboration and one like no other. Exciting times again, and I look forward to the partnership with Toyota Trinidad and Tobago.”