Registration for private SEA 2022 candidates open

Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Chief Education Officer Lisa Henry David and Permanent Secretary Lenor Baptiste-Simmons visited Tranquillity Government Primary School, where they toured with Principal of Tranquility Primary School Nicole Guy-Dunba before the start of the Secondary Entrance Assessment on July 1. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Registration for private candidates for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) 2022 exams is open to the public.

In a notice posted on the ministry’s social media pages, it said student entry forms are now available.

Private candidates include students who are being home-schooled, students at private schools not registered with the ministry, and returning nationals.

Forms are available from September 27 to October 22 at the ministry’s examinations unit, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, and the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy, Dutch Fort Plaza, Scarborough, Tobago.

It said the deadline for the submission of special concessions is October 15. It also said both the polymer and paper-based computerised birth certificates will be accepted to register.

The notice said more information and forms can be accessed on the ministry’s website at www.moe.gov.tt/sea-register-2022