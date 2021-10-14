PNM’s cultural insensitivity on show again

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: It's that time of the year where cultural insensitivity rears its ugly head once again.

Let me remind all who wish to use Divali, the Hindu festival of lights, to sell their products.

Please respect the fact that Hinduism does not associate its rites and rituals with the consumption of meat and alcohol. Now I know Hindus eat meat and consume alcohol, that is no secret. However, our religious practices are quite different from our chosen daily lives, so please do not use that as an excuse to appropriate our religious imagery to sell your goods.

The PNM, which becomes multicultural only every five years, continues to disregard the Hindus who still make up the largest group among the East Indian community.

The latest display of cultural misappropriation comes from the constituency of St Ann's East where the Minister of Education is the Member of Parliament.

Madam Minister, please see to it that the Divali flier published for your "Divali fund-raiser" removes all images associated with the holy occasion of Divali and even the word Divali. As the Minister of Education I would expect better from you.

You owe the Hindu community an apology. However, I will not hold my breath. Like the sari protest apology by your leader and Prime Minister, it may require an election campaign launch.

I wonder how the Hindus in Cabinet feel about this latest transgression and cultural insensitivity by their party?

PUNDIT SATYANAND MAHARAJ

Spiritual Head

Satya Anand Ashram

Aranguez