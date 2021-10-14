NPATT hosts Parang telethon online

The National Parang Association of TT (NPATT) will host For the Love of Parang telethon on Saturday on its Facebook page.

NPATT is calling on parranderos, lovers of parang, and well-wishers to be part of its Fundraiser October Series by supporting the telethon which will be aired from 4-7 pm.

Due to covid-19 restrictions, NPATT’s annual Parang Festival, a major income earner that helps support operations, will not be produced. To ensure the association continues to thrive, it has embarked on the telethon to encourage supporters and well-wishers not only enjoy the artform but contribute to it by donating through this effort, said a media release.

“We are experiencing the severe financial impact of not hosting the festival in various communities,” Alicia Jaggasar, president of NPATT, said in the release. “Despite the challenges, our main goal for NPATT’s 50th anniversary remains securing a location for ‘a home for parang.’ We have seen the good work we have done over the years, transforming the lives of many young people through parang music, and we will continue to do so.”

Donations can be made through NPATT’s fundmetnt page (For the Love of Parang) or via deposit to account #1463159 at First Citizens.

The telethon will again go live on NPATT’s Facebook page on October 23, with replays on Sundays between 5-8 pm.

On previous Saturdays, NPATT collaborated with ArimaRadio.com to host a two-hour programme encouraging listeners to enjoy the parang and contribute to the association’s efforts. This Saturday, ArimaRadio.com will be supporting NPATT by sharing the telethon’s livestream.

On the final Saturday in October, the fundraising finale will be a barbecue and live performances at parang headquarters, Hollis Avenue, Arima.