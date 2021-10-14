Garbage dump

T

HE EDITOR: On many occasions we have asked the Princes Town Regional Corporation to clean an area of their compound filled with their own garbage. However, they continue to dump unwanted things there and grass continues to cover them.

The dump is not only an eyesore but it has become a breeding ground for snakes, mosquitoes and other pests that venture into our yards.

The corporation needs to get its act together and set a better example.

PHYLICIA JOEL

via e-mail