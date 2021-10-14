Felicity residents surprised by businessman’s kidnapping

The businessplace at Cacandee Road, Felicity from which Kartikey Ramsundar was taken by gunmen on Wednesday. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Residents of Cacandee Road, Felicity are questioning who kidnapped businessman Kartikey Ramsundar on Wednesday and why.

Initial police reports say Ramsundar was at his business, Riverside Marina, on Cacandee Road on Wednesday at about 3 pm, when three gunmen entered the compound and kidnapped him.

Hours later, a car believed to be used in the kidnapping was found burnt a short distance away on Bernard Street.

Some residents, who requested anonymity, told Newsday they were familiar with Ramsundar and was unsure why anyone would kidnap him.

One person living close to the marina said even though they were sitting outside their house around the time of the kidnapping, they didn’t see or hear anything unusual.

In fact, they only learnt of the kidnapping when they went onto social media later that evening.

The person, who knew Ramsundar, said: “They say he was by the marina and three gunmen came.

“They said the gunmen didn’t do anything to anyone and they just took him…so it look like they came for him.

“He was normal and used to come here (by my family) and lime. I don’t know why someone would want to kidnap him.”

The person then directed Newsday to the quiet street, leading to a river, where the alleged getaway vehicle was found burnt.

Another resident who knew Ramsundar speculated that the kidnappers used the street to escape because they had a boat waiting in the river to carry him away.

He said, “Where they found that car, someone could easily jump on a boat and go Venezuela.

“I can’t understand why people would take that man.”

When Newsday visited a house believed to be owned by Ramsundar’s close relatives, an unidentified man threatened to call the police on the team and said no one in the house would be speaking to the media.