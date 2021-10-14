Caballero appointed Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO

ICATT CEO Marsha Caballero. -

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICATT) has announced the appointment of Marsha Caballero as its new CEO. Caballero officially took up the position on October 4.

In a media release, ICATT noted, "Caballero is an accomplished professional with over 15 years’ progressive experience in multinational organisations and industries spanning banking, financial, professional services, public sector and telecommunications.

"She has extensive leadership experience in marketing, communications and brand management and has demonstrated comprehensive ability in strategic business development to build successful organisations, brands and businesses.

Formed by an Act of Parliament in 1970, ICATT is the regulatory body for the accountancy profession in TT.