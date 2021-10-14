1 death, 176 new covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported one death and 176 new covid19 cases on Thursday.

The ministry’s 4pm update said the number of deaths to date is now 1,573, the number of active cases has decreased to 4,178 and there have been 53,392 positive cases since March of last year.

It said 47,641 patients have recovered and 266 are in hospital.

The update said 44 are in step-down facilities, 53 are in state quarantine, and 3,692 are in self-isolation.

The number of people given the first of a two-dose vaccine is 605,384 and 531,289 have received their second dose. It said 28,531 people have been given a single-dose vaccine and the total number of people fully vaccinated is 559,820.

It said 94.5 per cent of patients – or 3,866 of 4,090 –are in the parallel healthcare system and are not fully vaccinated.

The date reflects samples taken from October 10-13. The statement said 371,088 people have been tested to date.