Vikki Ramdass: Counselling, family key to cancer fight

After her experience with breast cancer, Vikki Ramdass advises anyone diagnosed with cancer to get pre-counselling before making any decision because it helps put things into perspective. Photo courtesy Vikki Ramdass

Vikki Ramdass has a history of cancer in her family, with both her mother and grandmother having died from ovarian cancer.

The experience of seeing two of the women she loved most in her life being consumed by the disease prompted her to do regular exams and become a volunteer at the TT Cancer Society. But Ramdass got the shock of her life when in 2018, at the age of 33, she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer.

"I wasn't expecting breast cancer. Ovarian maybe, but not breast."

Ramdass, who lives in Chaguanas, was heading to work at a pet shop on a Monday morning in October of that year when she felt a hard little lump on right breast.

"I didn’t panic immediately because I get regular breast exams. I decided I'd just check it out because I knew many women have lumps that are non-cancerous."

After the initial screening she was advised to do an ultrasound, which she did at the Cancer Society.

"The doctor said it looked benign but still wanted to do a biopsy. They extracted about four samples and told me the results would come back in a week. The Cancer Society then sent me to do a mammogram. That day the doctor told me 'I don’t have good news. You have stage 1 breast cancer.' I was shocked, confused, and I panicked. I couldn't absorb anything he was telling me. I ran to the bathroom and the nurse had to come and get me out."

Further tests revealed she had triple-negative breast cancer, which was hereditary and had the worst survival rate among breast cancers. "I felt like it was only a matter of time before I died." She said the mistake she made was doing all the pre-screening and tests by herself. In hindsight, she realises the toll a lack of support during that period took on her. Fortunately, she said, for the rest of her journey she has a strong support system in her family.

"When I went home and told dad, he was my biggest supporter. He said, 'It’s stage one, you have this covered.'"

Ramdass advises anyone diagnosed with cancer to get pre-counselling before making any decision because it helps put things into perspective.

"You will have to make life-changing decisions as it regards your treatment options. And you know that's when the critics come in and try to tell you what you should do. Phase them out and decide what is right for you in your situation."

Ramdass' doctors advised a double mastectomy and reconstruction, but she opted to do a lumpectomy – a decision she regrets now because she is constantly living with the fear that the cancer will return.

"I’m sorry I didn’t listen. I mean, at 33 I was studying my looks and not thinking clearly at the time. Now I see that the doctor was just trying to prevent it from recurring."

Post surgery she recovered at home and adjusted her life to suit. She took a temporary leave of absence from work, and stopped activities such as yoga.

"My life was on hold and I questioned everything at that time. But my biggest question was 'Why me?'"

After surgery she got more counselling, which ignited the fight in her. "I realised I was my own worst enemy. I was really humbled and motivated by the support from my family and even from strangers. I decided to get better." But this was easier said than done.

She began chemo in January 2019, but after the first of eight rounds she decided to stop. "It was really bad for me. I honestly thought I was going to die. Because of the type of cancer I had I was given a strong dose and my body didn’t react too well to it. The morning after I woke up with all my hair on my pillow. You hear stories about it but nobody can prepare you for how your body will react to chemo. I didn't know how I could do eight rounds and survive." Eventually, she said, the doctors offered to lower the dosage and give her medication for the symptoms.

"I tried it again in April 2019. It wasn’t 100 per cent but it was better."

After chemo, she did radiation, which she completed in February 2020. "I felt like my body was being battered with treatment. I had to do the laser treatment every day, Monday to Friday for a month. My side effects were burns, darkening around the area, and weakness."

With the treatment now behind her, Ramdass is in remission but said the emotional and mental struggles are still there. But she has accepted it as part of her life.

"It’s my journey and I'm learning to live for today, to adjust to life after cancer. But there is always the question of will it come back? Every test you do you are scared."

Ramdass still goes to counselling and is part of a virtual support group.

"I also try to help others who are going through the process. When it happens to a young person, it’s confusing. I’m surprised I made it this far. I’m grateful for my life and if my story can help at least one person get hope, it will be worth it."