United Engineering wins DeNovo contract for Zandolie platform

A model of the Zandolie platform. Image courtesy DeNovo Energy Ltd. -

Pt Lisas-based construction company United Engineering Services Ltd (UESL) has been awarded the contract to build the Zandolie gas platform offshore, west Trinidad, DeNovo Energy Ltd announced on Tuesday.

United got the job to construct, install and commission the Zandolie platform in Block 1 (a) in the Gulf of Paria.

"The choice of a local contractor is in line with our continued focus on increasing local content, and further proof of our intent to deepen and widen the participation of local service providers in delivering the company’s growth objectives," DeNovo’s managing director Bryan Ramsumair said in a statement.

"I am confident that the selection of UESL will further emphasise the wealth of in country capabilities to safely and efficiently deliver offshore projects of this unique nature.”

UESL managing director Idris Saqui said the company appreciated DeNovo's "vote of confidence" in its selection after competitive bidding.

“DeNovo must be applauded for its confidence in the philosophy of local content participation. This clearly emphasises the vault of skills in our country. In these very challenging times UESL is particularly focussed on preservation of life and livelihood. This applies not just to how we work but to the commitment of our skilled and dedicated employees. UESL like DeNovo, is proud to be a TT ambassador in the corporate world.”

The Zandolie platform will be a single well, conductor supported platform with a nameplate capacity of 40 million standard cubic feet per day. DeNovo – a subsidiary of the Switzerland-based Proman Group – estimates that it will deliver first gas from the Zandolie field within the first half of 2022.

DeNovo said the Zandolie development builds off the existing infrastructure for its first production field, Iguana, which has enabled a more compact topside structure.

"The modular platform benefits from a number of innovations to earlier designs making it lighter and more efficient. Of particular importance to DeNovo’s commitment to a greener industry, Zandolie will be a zero-emissions platform – a totally unmanned minimum facility which will be 100 per cent fully powered by wind and solar energy," it stated.

"The space saving achieved by the elimination of full power generation equipment or fuel storage in favour of a conductor, also minimises the use of steel in the design. These progressive adaptations have also created opportunity for in-country fabrication and maximum engagement of local services for upstream development through the Zandolie project,"

UESL has successfully completed major projects for a wide range of industries including fertiliser, methanol, urea, cement, sugar, oil, production, oil refining and the manufacturing industries in TT and other Caribbean territories.