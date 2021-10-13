Sarita Rampersad: Removing breasts, a choice to live

After being diagnosed with breast cancer and having a mastectomy Sarita Rampersad has decided to remove her other breast. -

At age 49, Sarita Rampersad had to make a tough choice – a chance to live or to lose her left breast. She chose life.

The Diego Martin resident was diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer in 2020 and did a mastectomy. HER2-positive is a breast cancer that tests positive for a protein that promotes the growth of cancer cells. And although there is no indication that the cancer has or will develop in her right breast, she has decided to remove the right breast, with no reconstruction.

“I’m taking in front. The risk increases in the other breast if you’ve had it in one. I’ve decided not to do reconstruction and stay flat.”

Rampersad's fight with cancer began with a nagging pain under her left arm that felt like a pulled muscle. It went on for two weeks before she decided to see a doctor.

“I had no other symptoms, but the pain was so bad I went to see a doctor.” She was sent to do an ultrasound and the next day a mammogram, raising red flags for her.

“I knew there was a problem because they wanted it done right away.”

Shortly after she was then sent to do a full-body CT scan, followed by an MRI.

“The CT scan showed an area of suspicion on the lining of my brain, but thankfully the MRI showed that it was clear. The cancer had not spread.”

Following her diagnosis, Rampersad, going through the experience amid the covid19 pandemic, was prepared for the worst.

“The funny thing is I didn’t even feel sick at all. I didn’t know how cancer kills you, if you will shut down and not power back up. For first two weeks I went through with the tests and tried to figure out a plan of action, but I felt like a ticking time bomb. I didn’t know if I was going to make it to Christmas. I was horrified and depressed, not sure if every sunrise was my last. And to make matters worse, covid felt like it was stealing my time, preventing me from doing what I wanted to do. I was googling cancers like a mad woman, with no direction. Looking back now, I realise how unhealthy it was.”

It was only when she had a clear picture of the type of cancer and what her treatment options were was she able to do proper research and come up with a plan of action. She was scheduled to start six cycles of neoadjuvant chemotherapy a month and a half later to shrink the tumour as much as possible before surgery, and she decided she would go into it giving her body more than a fighting chance.

“I cleaned up my diet, ate only lean meat, lots of veggies and fruits. I cut out dairy and sugar. I ate like a champ! Anything good you could think of, I ate it. I had heard horror stories about chemo and I wanted to start healthy and to keep myself strong to withstand it.”

After the first cycle, she said, the lump felt softer and her doctors told her she was responding well to the treatment. By the time she was ready for surgery at the St James Medical Complex, the tumour had shrunk significantly. Tissue samples were sent to the pathology lab and the report showed that she had a complete response to treatment. This was followed by radiation, which brought on its own set of horrors.

“It damaged everything in area and I had to be very gentle with the skin there. I didn’t want it to break or blister because it could get infected.”

But, Rampersad said, the bone and nerve pain, constipation, diarrhoea and all the other complications that accompany cancer treatments were no match for the support she has received from family, friends and the wider public.

“It’s like being able to attend your own funeral. I have reconnected with people I haven’t spoken to in years. Strangers reach out. Cancer has been beneficial in a lot of ways for me in terms of the connections and reconnections I’ve made, I’m healthier, and I have more appreciation for life.”

And HER2-positive may have put up a good fight, but it certainly could not contend with the force wielded by her “bad mind.”

“I tapped into my bad mind and used it. Cancer is like an abusive relationship, the partner that’s gaslighting and making you feel like a victim. I say tell cancer to ‘eff’ off! I shaved my hair before I started chemo because I didn’t want to wait for cancer to take my hair. I didn’t want to go through that trauma and I took control." She advises those diagnosis with any type of cancer to take power and control in their own hands. "Eat well, sleep well, do your best to make yourself as strong as possible. Ask your doctors questions and insist that they answer. If they don't answer, get another doctor. You have to advocate for yourself.”

Rampersad is in her 16th of 18 cycles of targeted therapy infusion – a type of treatment that precisely identifies and attacks certain types of cancer cells. Life has changed for her, but she has learnt to roll with the punches. A photographer by profession, she schedules her work around her treatment cycles, and she has accepted that she can’t escape having to do CT scans, colonoscopies, pap smears and many other tests. But she said she is slowly getting her life back on track.

“It would be good to try to normalise things a little bit. I’m looking forward to something as simple walking my dogs on the beach. I have six, all pot hounds, high breed and low breed, and all rescued.”

Follow Sarita Rampersad on Facebook @Saritasaysforkcancer.