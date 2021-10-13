Possible third Sinopharm dose on the way

File photo -

People over 60 who already got two doses of the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine may soon be required to get a third.

At Wednesday’s Ministry of Health covid19 media briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said the WHO strategic advisory group of experts on immunisation has recommended a third Sinopharm dose.

“They actually had a briefing this morning (Wednesday) which indicated two things as it relates to Sinopharm and Sinovac.

“They are asking for what is called a third dose, but it is not considered a boost. It’s considered a primary dose.

“They are recommending that it be given to people over the age of 60 based on the evidence that is before that particular group.”

Apart from people over 60, a third dose is also being recommended for immunocompromised individuals ­– those with severe diabetes, renal failure and cancer.

“What we’ll do in Trinidad and Tobago is wait for WHO to put out their official release.

“We’ll have a meeting next week with our national officials to consider recommendations and see how we can build it into our national policy.”

Parasram said the approval of any third Sinopharm dose in TT will also be dependent on the stock of vaccine available and the percentage of people vaccinated.