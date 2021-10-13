Port of Spain garbage man shot dead on the job

File photo.

A 32-year-old Port of Spain man was shot dead while working on a garbage truck on Wednesday morning.

Police said Nizam Ali Cadette was on a garbage truck on Laventille Road when two gunmen ran out of Lovell Place and shot at him.

Ali tried to run away but fell a short distance away.

A team of police from the Port of Spain Task Force went to the area and saw Ali bleeding.

Police took Ali to the hospital where he died shortly after.

Police from the Inter Agency Task Force and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 are continuing enquiries.