PDP to reveal THA election candidates by weekend

PDP political leader Watson Duke -

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) is expected to release the names of its candidates for the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election by this weekend.

The party’s political leader, Watson Duke, told Newsday on Wednesday, “The PDP screening process is going completely good. The names once screened, will be presented to the executive for final approval. Until that time, we will not make any statement, but the process is going good.”

He said the names will be approved by the executive this weekend.

“By then we would be able to release the names. So, screening for us is only a preliminary exercise. The final form of screening would be the executive approving the names and when that is done, then we can release the names and say these are the names that have been approved by the executive as potential candidates in the upcoming elections.”

The PDP is contesting all 15 seats in the election.

On Monday, the PNM’s screening committee selected ten of its 15 candidates at the party’s campaign headquarters, Pumpmill, Scarborough. The remaining five candidates are expected to chosen on Thursday when the second round of screening resumes.

Last week, the Innovative Democratic Alliance announced its first five candidates for the election. The party said on Monday it will reveal the names of other candidates in due course.