Nelson Street man shot dead in drive-by

After five murders were recorded between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, the carnage on the streets continued when a 39-year-old Nelson Street man was gunned down near his home on Wednesday morning.

Police said Jamal Goodridge was standing at the corner of Nelson and Cockerton Streets, Port of Spain, at around 6.15 am when gunmen in a white Nissan Tiida drove past him and shot him several times.

Passers by saw the shooting and took Goodridge to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died at around 6.40 am.

Members of the Inter Agency Task Force Duncan Street post went to the area with crime scene investigators.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.

Police also said they are probing the murder of a 32-year-old Port of Spain man was killed.

The man was identified as Nizam Ali Cadette of East Dry River.