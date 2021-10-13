Met office discontinues yellow alert

File photo -

THE TT Meteorological Office (Met office) has discontinued its yellow alert warning.

A post on the Met Office’s website on Tuesday evening said the threat of adverse weather conditions have subsided and returned to a green level.

“The threat of impactful weather has significantly diminished as thunderstorm activity associated with the ITCZ has decreased.”

The release said a few showers are still expected overnight, with the low chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The public is still advised to monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.