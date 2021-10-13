Five steps to treating breast cancer

Chemotherapy is one of the five types of treatment for most localised breast cancers in TT. PHOTO TAKEN FROM NYDAILYNEWS.COM -

Chemotherapy, radiation, endocrine, targeted therapy, and surgery are the five types of treatment for most localised breast cancers in TT, and their roles are dependant on localised versus metastatic disease.

Oncologist Dr Visham Bhagaloo explained each person’s situation is unique, so the use of each option is determined by the patient’s stage, risk for recurrence and many other risk factors that are discussed at multidisciplinary meetings which involve surgeons, oncologists, and pathologists.

The order in which treatment is delivered may vary from patient to patient. Some may receive surgery first with chemotherapy given after (adjuvant) while other may receive up front chemotherapy (neo adjuvant) followed by surgery. Radiotherapy is always given after chemotherapy and surgery is completed.

Chemotherapy is the administration of medication via an intravenous access or in some cases oral medication which treats every cell in the body.

“Chemotherapy is offered when high-risk factors for distal recurrence are present, including triple negative breast cancer, HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor-2) positive, larger sized tumours, nodal involvement, and other high-risk pathological features. There are many additional factors including the patient’s performance status (activity level), molecular analysis, and most importantly the patient’s wishes which all impact on the final decision.”

Radiation therapy or radiotherapy, he continued, is a localised treatment for patients who have a high risk of local recurrence. For instance, if a patient has breast conserving surgery (lumpectomy), large tumours (more than five centimetres) or nodal involvement they usually receive post-surgery radiotherapy. Radiotherapy is generally well tolerated and most patients have minimal if any complaints.

Patients who are hormonally positive (oestrogen or progesterone positive) receive endocrine treatment which is generally better tolerated than chemotherapy. Bhagaloo describes hormonal treatment as an additional “insurance treatment” of oral medication for five to ten years after they receive radical treatment with chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery. Additionally, HER2 positive patients receive targeted therapy.

Triple negative breast do not benefit from the hormonal tablets.

Metastatic disease (stage IV)

Metastatic breast cancer is typically treated with a combination of chemotherapy or hormonal therapies depending on the situation. Patients with oestrogen or progesterone positive disease who have a small volume of disease will receive hormonal medication to control the disease until the disease worsens. HER2 positive patients also receive Herceptin indefinitely once the disease is controlled. Surgery and radiotherapy may be considered in isolated situations in stage IV disease.

Treatment developments

Bhagaloo said HER2-positive patients, metastatic and localised, usually had a poor prognosis. However, over the past two decades, targeted treatments have been developed for HER2 positive patients. The drug, Herceptin or Trastuzumab, is administered via an injection or intravenous infusion every three weeks for up to a year for non-metastatic breast cancer and is well tolerated. This drug is a monoclonal targeted agent which specifically acts on cells that overexpress HER2.

With the advent of this drug, their prognosis has improved significantly and most importantly is well tolerated. Within recent years new targeted agents, including pertuzumab and trastuzumab emtansine, have revolutionised the way doctors manage both metastatic and non-metastatic breast cancer.

New advancements in hormonally targeted oral agents have also improved survival rates in metastatic breast cancer. Cyclin Dependant Kinase 4/6 inhibitors in combination with aromatase inhibitors have become the new gold standard for management of oestrogen/progesterone positive metastatic breast cancer. Daily new drugs are being tested and approved and this continues to improve the service and care we can offer to our patients.

Covid19 and breast cancer

Throughout the covid19 pandemic, oncology departments in both the public and private sectors have continued to function while adhering to protocols. Bhagaloo explained that even though the service continued, patients have stopped coming out for treatments due to their fear of the virus. In general, not specifically for breast cancer, numbers have been reduced by about 50 per cent during the peak of the pandemic.

Fortunately, Bhagaloo said people are starting to feel more secure as more people get vaccinated and as a result, the public system has started to see a marked increase. Currently clinics have returned to previous numbers with about 25-33 per cent of new patients having breast cancer. He said the pandemic has been risky for both staff and patients.

“One of the biggest issues is that our patients are not inclined for vaccination. There are a lot of rumours and we’ve been trying to advocate to our patents that vaccination is the way forward, understanding that the benefit outweighs the risk. The teams at the Ministry of Health and each regional health authority has been doing a great job to ensure that vaccination is readily and easily available.”

To protect staff and patient, oncology units have had to be very strict with respecting the new health guidelines. For instance, he said the chemotherapy rooms have been redesigned to accommodate smaller numbers which safely distances each patient. As a result, less people can receive treatment at once, but the total daily numbers have not been reduced.

“Throughout the pandemic the oncology fraternity has gone above and beyond to ensure treatment can be administer in a safe and secure setting. We continue to work assiduously to provide this level of care and ensure our patients are supported.”