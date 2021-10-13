Cancer Society chairperson: Get screened, cancer won't wait on covid

Cancer Society chairperson Dr Asante Le Blanc advises people to pay attention to their bodies and suggests that women encourage their friends to get a clinical breast examination or mammogram. PHOTO TAKEN FROM COPEWITHCANCER.ORG -

At the beginning of the covid19 pandemic in March 2020 there was a drop in cancer screening, reports chairperson of the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society Dr Asante Le Blanc.

However, after the first lockdown, the organisation promoted screening despite the pandemic, encouraging people not to delay “because cancer is not going to wait on covid.”

As such, in 2019, the Cancer Society conducted 2,077 breast ultrasounds but only did 1,840 in 2020, and 1,364 in 2021 to date. Mammogram numbers remained relatively constant with 2,582 in 2019; 2,537 in 2020; and 1,845 in 2021 so far. And these measures detected 30, 38, and 27 cases of breast cancer respectively.

Le Blanc stressed that the Cancer Society’s services are limited to screening and so does not offer cancer treatment. But once diagnosed, patients are navigated into the private or public sector for treatment.

It provides mammograms; clinical breast examinations; pap smears; breast, abdomen, pelvic, obstetric, doppler, and thyroid ultrasounds; biopsies; digital rectal and prostate specific antigen prostate examinations; faecal immunochemical tests; blood tests; and consultations.

The screening promotion has been relatively successful, said Le Blanc, and over the past few months, the Cancer Society has been detecting more cases of cancer and getting them at earlier stages.

She said with covid19, people’s immediate lives are in the balance so almost every country in the world had to reallocate many resources to fight the virus. So, even though diagnoses were made, because of the virus, sometimes treatments were delayed due to a lack of human and pharmacological resources.

“The pandemic impacted greatly on a lot of NCDs (noncommunicable diseases), which includes cancer, a lot of preventative health, and a lot of chronic illnesses in terms of treatments and follow ups. So, while we have had advances and progress in the arena of breast cancer treatment, we probably didn’t see it as much in TT as yet.

“Everyone is working tirelessly against cancer. It didn’t take a backseat when it came to research and so forth, but it definitely took a backseat when it came to allocation of resources, availability of access to certain resources in a timely manner owing to the pandemic, which was unavoidable.”

She believed the pandemic will continue to hamper accessibility to improved treatments as there are delayed treatments, difficulties getting appointments, and increased need for certain drugs.

“There were physician specialists who left their practices or jobs because they volunteered to help with covid. A lot of us gave of our time because we wanted to help our colleagues and help the nation.”

There were also difficulties getting repairs to equipment as some businesses were closed or lost employees.

“The stress of covid on all of us mentally was another situation, people lost their jobs, access to health care was a big deal. It impacted all around, socio-economically. What food could you afford to buy? If you’re stressed out, what did you choose to eat? There were many factors that played and continue to play a part on our policies and how we look at NCDs especially.”

However, she said things have improved. Although people are suffering from pandemic fatigue, they are coming to realise they have to live with covid19 and are finding ways to do so.

“I am seeing people saying, “How do we live with this covid pandemic?’ We get vaccinated, we do the three Ws and then let us see how best we can get back to some sort of normalcy.

“So, we’re seeing improvements. And slowly but surely, as the parallel health care system manages and is not as overburdened, we would get back human resources in the public health care system for oncology.”

Le Blanc said screening, education and prevention can save lives, allow for less stress and suffering, and save money.

If people are educated and take control of their lifestyles, there will be less cases of cancer and other NCDs in TT. And, if people go for regular screening, cancer can be caught at earlier stages, giving people a greater chance of survival.

That means less money would have to be allocated for cancer treatment, and that money could be put to use elsewhere.

She therefore advised people to pay attention to their bodies, not to be afraid and not to delay in getting screened. Instead, she suggested that women encourage their friends to get a clinical breast examination or mammogram.

“With the pandemic, a lot of us have suffered and have been hit financially and it’s a big mental burden. But we still have to pick ourselves up and take control of our nutrition and our lifestyle.

“So, no smoking; no vaping; no excessive alcohol intake; eating whole, balanced, healthy diets; getting effective sleep; trying our best to do what we can without being excessively stressed out. These kinds of things are so important when it comes to NCDs and, in this case, breast cancer and cancer on the whole.”

That advice also applies to men as there is such a thing as breast cancer in males, although it is not common in TT’s population.

“For example, if they have a little more breast tissue than usual, or a condition called gynecomastia, it’s important that they examine their breasts. If they feel a lump they should immediately go to the doctor.”