Bravo vs Narine: Trini cricket stars face off in IPL final

Trinidad and Tobago's Sunil Narine, of the Kolkata Knight Riders, will face fellow TT cricketer Dwayne Bravo, of the Chennai Super Kings, in the Indian Premier League T20 final, on Friday, in the UAE. -

IT will be a showdown between TT and West Indies cricketers Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) final in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, at 10 am (TT time).

Narine’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Shimron Hetmyer’s Delhi Capitals by three wickets with one ball remaining in qualifier two in Sharjah, on Wednesday.

On Monday, Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings got past Capitals in qualifier one to seal a place in the final.

It was a quiet day for Narine on Wednesday as he scored duck and ended with bowling figures of 0/27 in four overs.

Hetmyer’s cameo of 17 off ten deliveries helped Capitals to 135/5 in 20 overs.

In response, KKR ended on 136/7 in 19.5 overs.

If Super Kings win the IPL title it will be Bravo’s second title over the past month. Bravo captained the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League title on September 15 at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Andre Russell is on the KKR squad, but it is uncertain if he will play due to injury.